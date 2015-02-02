The UK might have to wait longer for HTC's fitness wearable

We've been waiting rather a long time for HTC to join the wearable party, but if you're living in the UK then the bad news is that you might have to wait a little longer.

Semi-reliable tipster @upleaks says the upcoming device will be limited to the US for its initial launch.

So what are we missing out on? HTC's recent deal with sports brand Under Armour suggests we're looking at some kind of fitness tracking gadget, though other sources have been saying that a smartwatch is on the way.

Whatever the device turns out to be, it looks like it's going to be users in the States who get the first chance to put it to the test and decide whether it's any good or not. We're expecting to see it unveiled officially at MWC in Barcelona at the start of March.