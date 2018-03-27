The best iPhone VR apps and games to check out in 2018

Update: Augmented reality is all the rage these days, as evidenced by Apple's own release of ARKit and rumors that iOS 12 could have some AR features. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also hinted at big things ahead for Apple and AR; in February 2018, he said, "AR has the ability to amplify human performance instead of isolating humans. So I am a huge, huge believer in AR."

All signs point to Apple continuing to invest in and grow its AR platform, which could eventually mean the arrival of Apple AR glasses. Until then, look for more AR from Apple as it also supports iPhone VR apps and games.

iPhone VR apps and games are here, if you know where to look. Lucky for you, you've come to the right place to find the best iPhone VR apps.

Even if Apple hasn't made it's own VR headset similar to devices from rivals like Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR, you can still find a respectable selection of iPhone VR apps in the App Store.

To get into virtual reality on your iPhone, you'll need any handset from the iPhone X down to the iPhone SE. Really, your iPhone just needs to be running iOS 11. Your iPhone already has all the motion sensors, processing power and proper screen resolution you need to run VR.

One more thing: you will need a headset. Don't worry – you can get one for relatively cheap.

Google Cardboard headsets can be found for free with some promotions, however you will only pay around $15/£10 if you buy one from Amazon. Cardboard is the system needed for top iPhone VR apps from the App Store. Once you have your set-up in hand, you'll want to download the dedicated Cardboard app to get into VR.

You can also give the Zeiss VR ONE headset, which is made of plastic, a go. The iPhone compatible version can be found on Amazon. No matter what headset you choose, the VR-enabled app will get you where you need to go. Just slot in your iPhone, pop on some headphones (Bluetooth works best) and enjoy the virtual world before you.

There's a vast selection of VR-ready apps on the App Store, and we've narrowed the list down to some of the top apps and games that shouldn't be missed. And while it's not on the list, you should certainly try out Sisters, as it's one of the scariest options out there...

