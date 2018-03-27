The best iPhone VR apps and games to check out in 2018

Update: Augmented reality is all the rage these days, as evidenced by Apple's own release of ARKit and rumors that iOS 12 could have some AR features. Apple CEO Tim Cook has also hinted at big things ahead for Apple and AR; in February 2018, he said, "AR has the ability to amplify human performance instead of isolating humans. So I am a huge, huge believer in AR."
All signs point to Apple continuing to invest in and grow its AR platform, which could eventually mean the arrival of Apple AR glasses. Until then, look for more AR from Apple as it also supports iPhone VR apps and games.
Original article continues below...
iPhone VR apps and games are here, if you know where to look. Lucky for you, you've come to the right place to find the best iPhone VR apps.
Even if Apple hasn't made it's own VR headset similar to devices from rivals like Google Daydream View and Samsung Gear VR, you can still find a respectable selection of iPhone VR apps in the App Store.
To get into virtual reality on your iPhone, you'll need any handset from the iPhone X down to the iPhone SE. Really, your iPhone just needs to be running iOS 11. Your iPhone already has all the motion sensors, processing power and proper screen resolution you need to run VR.
One more thing: you will need a headset. Don't worry – you can get one for relatively cheap.
Google Cardboard headsets can be found for free with some promotions, however you will only pay around $15/£10 if you buy one from Amazon. Cardboard is the system needed for top iPhone VR apps from the App Store. Once you have your set-up in hand, you'll want to download the dedicated Cardboard app to get into VR.
You can also give the Zeiss VR ONE headset, which is made of plastic, a go. The iPhone compatible version can be found on Amazon. No matter what headset you choose, the VR-enabled app will get you where you need to go. Just slot in your iPhone, pop on some headphones (Bluetooth works best) and enjoy the virtual world before you.
There's a vast selection of VR-ready apps on the App Store, and we've narrowed the list down to some of the top apps and games that shouldn't be missed. And while it's not on the list, you should certainly try out Sisters, as it's one of the scariest options out there...
GermBuster
Price: Free
One of the more graphically impressive games on this list, GermBuster is an arcade-y first-person shooter in which you destroy pesky germs by shooting them with your bubble pistol.
The gameplay is simple and it won't take very long for even the most novice of game players to feel right at home. There's something special about ridding germs from existence that's surprisingly fun and this game captures that. We suppose the only thing missing is a flamethrower to destroy them with, instead of the rather pedestrian bubble shooter.
VR Roller Coaster
Price: Free
There's nothing quite like a roller coaster in virtual reality. For someone like me, who hates roller coasters in real life, getting to experience the ups and downs of one in VR is quite the escape.
With a headset attached, you'll probably find yourself laughing and squealing the time away, much like you would on a normal roller coaster.
VR Roller Coaster is one of the de facto apps to download if you just bought a Google Cardboard. It's fun, a little bit scary and completely sells you on the power of VR.
Be careful: you'll find a ton of mimic apps like this one, but this is definitely one of the better ones on iOS.
Zombie Shooter VR
Price: Free
Despite originally costing a little bit of money, Zombie Shooter VR is now free - a sure sign the competition is heating up. The name gives the game away really, it's all about shooting zombies – you guessed it – in VR.
Look-to-shoot controls make it immersive in its simplicity, allowing you to focus on the myriad post-apocalyptic tunnels you can explore on the hunt for the undead.
Discovery VR
Price: Free
You know what would make Discovery's trove of content even better? Seeing it VR. Well, today's your lucky day.
You can look around in immersive 360-degrees from within acclaimed television specials like Shark Week and Mythbusters through the lens of your Google Cardboard headset for the easy price of free.
High-quality 360-degree video is somewhat of a rarity in the virtual reality space, so having a dedicated channel for nothing but that is something great to have in your library.
Roller Coaster VR
Price: Free
You didn't think we'd stop at having just one roller coaster simulator on this list, did you? The combo of virtual reality and roller coasters is a match made in technology heaven.
Roller Coaster VR differs from our first recommendation in that this one takes you to exotic locations on a tropical island. So not only will you be shaken up, you'll also be mildly stirred by the beauty of nature at the same time.
YouTube
Price: Free
It doesn't get much more perfect than this. YouTube is an app you probably already have and is free to download if you don't. Now that it has embraced 360-degree videos the amount of VR content is growing by the day.
Inside a YouTube 360-degree video you can look around as if you were really there. Thanks to more 360-degree cameras hitting the market, like the Samsung Gear 360, Moto 360 Camera Mod for the Moto Z2 Force and the Essential Phone to name a few, both professionals and amateurs alike are uploading footage. This is a great place to dip your virtual toes into the excitingly immersive digital world of VR.
InCell VR
Price: Free
Ever wondered what it would feel like to be shrunk down small enough to enter the human body? If you've seen the Inner Space movie you'll probably have ideas of what that's like but InCell VR shatters them brilliantly.
This simple game has a basic story about protecting a human at the cellular level but in reality, or virtual reality rather, you're playing a racing game where you dodge or collect objects. It's fun, addictive and jaw dropping in its size and beautiful colours. Plus you can pretend you're doing good, not just goofing off in a VR headset.
NYT VR
Price: Free
And now, for something completely different.
The New York Times' virtual reality app is a new, experimental branch of its award-winning coverage. In this video-focused app, the publication has bottled up deep dives and investigative journalism that takes you across the world.
Downloading this app gives you access to plenty of 360-videos that will satisfy the curious viewer who's looking to learn something new and interesting.
Within
Price: Free
Within (formerly known as Vrse) is like a platform within virtual reality. Except in this case a lot of the content created is produced by Within, making it a bit more like Netflix with its original programming, only in VR.
Everything is laid out nicely and keeps content varied from investigative journalism videos in VR to immersive music videos.
One excellent collaboration features Michael Fassbender and Kristen Wiig in a film called Take Flight, which was created with support from The New York Times. This is a growing platform that's not to be missed.
Final Kick VR
Price: Free
While playing soccer/football in VR seems like a pretty involved thing, but thankfully, Final Kick VR is as simple as lining up your kick by aiming your head.
The app is filled with different modes and challenges, all of which invite you to test your reflexes to best a tough goalie, or hit tricky moving targets with a curved kick.
As is the beauty of the sport, Final Kick VR is fun and simple to dig into, but difficult to master.
InMind 2 VR
Price: Free
If you're a lover of learning about the inner-workings of the human mind, you'll be happy to know that there's just the game for you.
It's called InMind 2 VR and in this VR-ready title, you'll be traversing through the mind, enjoying some lite arcade shooter elements to ensure that the flow of your body's essential hormones and enzymes get where they need to be.
Sound zany? That's because it is. But if you have an iPhone, this game and its free prequel are definitely worth playing.
Lamper VR: Firefly Rescue
Price: $0.99 (£0.79, AU$1.49)
Lamper returns in this sequel that offers a polished and entertaining VR experience. Control Lamper the firefly as you navigate stunning worlds using fireballs and power-ups to get by enemies.
Flight is controlled with simple head movements, making enemy targeting and object evasion a doddle. Collect enough coins and you'll kick into high speed flight with Rainbow mode. Lamper VR: Firefly Rescue both takes you back to classic gaming while pulling you into the future of VR all at once.
End Space VR
Price: $0.99 (£0.99, AU$1.99)
Take control of a spacecraft, with guns, and unleash on enemy space fighters. It's a sci-fi dream come true.
Since space is the ultimate 360 experience End Space VR takes advantage of the virtual reality world perfectly, allowing you to look and go in all directions. Thanks to top graphics and 3D immersive audio you'll be forgiven for getting totally lost in this one. Upgrade your ships and weapons to take on the ever more difficult waves of enemies. Rinse and repeat.
Trail World VR
Price: Free
There's nothing like a little outdoor exploration. But then again, there's nothing like exploring the outdoors from within your fancy VR headset. That's exactly what you'll do while playing Trail World VR, a fun and easy exploration game available now for Google Cardboard on iOS.
Trail World VR is a low-intensity experience, meaning there won't be any jump-scares or unwanted surprises for those who are looking for a relaxing time in a virtual world. It's just a fun trail filled with surprises.
Romans From Mars 360
Price: Free
This one would have made it onto the list for the name alone. It's just a bonus that it's a great game and it's free.
In Romans From Mars 360 you're a Roman soldier fighting off an invading alien army using arrows and elemental powers of fire, ice, lightning and more. Weapon upgrades and enemy waves make this highly addictive. The fact it's Google Cardboard compatible just makes it even more accessible.
Fractal Combat X
Price: Free
This fighter jet shooter was created primarily as a normal game and has had VR support added. This is a good thing, as the original Fractal Combat X was graphically stunning and the gameplay was fast-paced and addictive. Making it VR-friendly just adds to the awesome.
New missions are added daily and MFi gaming controllers are supported, as are Google Cardboard-style VR visors. While the game is free be warned there are in-app purchases to be had. That said, any purchase will disable ads so it could be worth it.
Google Street View
Price: Free
Google Street View already has nearly the entire planet photographed in 360-degree photos. What better app to adapt for virtual reality?
Strap on your VR headset and you can go anywhere in the world and look around as if you were really there. Imagine classrooms in the future taking children all over the planet to explore, rather than just seeing sites in a textbook. Very exciting stuff indeed, and of course it's all free.
VR X-Racer
Price: Free
The premise for this VR game couldn't be any simpler: acting as the spaceship, tilt your head to maneuver through obstacles that stand in your way.
There's not a whole lot to this title, but that's part of its appeal. This is a solid game that people who love striving for a new high score will sink their teeth into. File this one under "easy to start, difficult and fun to master".