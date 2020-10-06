Want to buy the cheapest iPhone for business? Amazon has a deal for that

Ahead of Amazon Prime Day , anyone who signs up for a free Amazon Business account before Friday October 9 can save up to £60 on their first purchase.

More precisely, the firm is offering a discount of up to 30% on "any items sold by Amazon up to £200".

This doesn't include Amazon Warehouse deals nor third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace, even if delivery is fulfilled by Amazon. Postage and packing charges will also be applied to each item in the customer’s cart in accordance with Amazon UKs standard delivery rates and you can’t use the deal to purchase gift cards.

The offer is valid until October 31 and you will need to activate it by entering the code B2BPRIME20 at checkout. A manual verification process that takes up to 48 hours will then see your application for a business account accepted or rejected.

If you wanted to, you could use the deal buy a new iPhone SE for as little as £349 (currently £409 at Apple and Amazon) - and you could save even more by trading in your old iPhone.

You'll need to be quick, however, because the offer is limited to the first 10,000 new business accounts.

Amazon Prime Day will take place in the UK on Tuesday October 13 and Wednesday October 14 and the best deals will be available to those with an Amazon Prime subscription.