Vodafone extends UK 5G network to 8 more towns and cities

Vodafone has extended its 5G network in the UK just two weeks after its July 3 launch, rolling out the service to eight more towns and cities.

The lucky locations are Birkenhead, Bolton, Gatwick, Lancaster, Newbury, Plymouth, Stoke-on-Trent and Wolverhampton, and takes Vodafone's 5G coverage up to 15 places around the country.

The network has already committed to bringing its 5G network to 19 locations by the end of the year, but it's set to exceed this number as Bolton and Lancaster weren't included the the initial list of 19.

TechRadar asked Vodafone whether it expects to launch 5G in more than 19 places this year, and a spokesperson told us: "Our 19 towns and cities still stand however where the opportunity presents itself we will look to put in 5G to other places.

"Bolton and Lancaster are two such examples. They were not on the original list of 19. Customers will start to see 5G in these places and we will increase coverage over time."

Currently Vodafone offers just two handsets capable of using its 5G network, with the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G the pricier of the two, coming in above the slightly more affordable Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G.

More 5G roaming options

Along with the announcement of extending is UK 5G network, Vodafone has also confirmed you'll now be able to roam on 5G in more European locations.

You can now access 5G roaming speeds in 55 European towns and cities, bringing the worldwide roaming total to 77.

Meanwhile, in the UK, EE has its 5G service in just six cities, and we're still waiting for Three and O2 to launch their 5G networks.