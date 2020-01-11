Vikings vs 49ers live stream: how to watch NFL Divisional Round 2020 playoffs football from anywhere

The divisional round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs is here and today you’ll get to see the Minnesota Vikings go up against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. We’re here to make sure you catch every minute of today’s game - see how to get a Vikings vs 49ers live stream regardless of where in the world you are and it’s even free to watch in the US thanks to a simple stream.

Minnesota Vikings vs San Francisco 49ers - when and where? The Minnesota Vikings will take on the San Francisco 49ers at the 65,000+ Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California. Kick-off time is set for 1.35pm local time, so that’s 4.35pm ET, 9.35pm GMT or 8.35am AEDT on Sunday.

This is a game you won’t want to miss as it will be the first time these two teams have played each other since their meeting in week 1 of the 2018 season.

Last Sunday, the Vikings surprised everyone when they defeated the Saints 26-20 during Wild Card weekend thanks to two field goals from place kicker Dan Bailey and two touchdowns from running back Dalvin Cook. However, it was an overtime touchdown from tight end Kyle Rudolph that led the team to victory. The Vikings are the underdog in today’s game against the 49ers and this is a much different team than they faced last season. Can the Vikings repeat last week’s success to win against the 49ers in the Divisional Round?

San Francisco is the No. 1 seed in the NFC and the team finished the regular season 13-3. The 49ers will be playing their first ever playoff game at Levi’s Stadium today as the team earned a first round bye in the playoffs after winning the NFC West. San Francisco will likely be looking to show Minnesota just how different of a team they have become since losing 16-24 to the Vikings during their only meeting last season. Will the 49ers be able to win their first playoff game at home and advance to the Conference Championships and possibly Super Bowl 2020?

Whether you’re a Vikings fan in Minnesota, a 49ers fan in San Francisco or just want to tune in to see who will win the Divisional Round in this year’s playoffs - we’ll show you how to get a Vikings vs 49ers live stream regardless of where in the world you are so you don’t miss a single touchdown.

See our guide to discover how to stream every single NFL game live

Watch the Vikings vs 49ers game online from outside your country (or in a blackout)

Watching this game from the US, UK, Canada or Australia? We'll tell you how to catch the NFL game further down in the article.

But if you're somewhere else in the world - or if a coverage blackout is stopping you from watching in the US - then there's still a way you can live stream the Vikings vs 49ers online (and you don't even have to slum it with a grainy, illegal feed you've found on Reddit). Instead you could use a VPN - or Virtual Private Network - to change the IP address to one in a different state or country which does have a stream. And it's not even hard to do.

We've tested over 100 VPNs to try and settle on the best and we think that ExpressVPN is the MVP. It's fast, secure and compatible with loads of devices (including Android, iOS, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PlayStation, etc). You can even try it for 30 days for free. That's why Express takes all the plaudits. Sign up for ExpressVPN for 12 months now and you'll get 49% off the usual price as well as an extra 3 months FREE. Great value for such an excellent service. From there, you simply open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location - it's super easy to do. Choose any country showing a live NFL stream and watch as if you were in that country.

How to watch the Vikings vs 49ers in the US for free

If you live in the US and have a television, you’ll be able to watch this NFL game as it airs on NBC . The network will show today’s Vikings vs 49ers game at 4.35pm ET / 1.35pm PT. Don’t have cable but still want to watch this game? Don’t worry as you can also stream this game for free on either your smartphone or tablet by downloading the Yahoo Sports app. Not in the US tonight but still want to watch that free Yahoo Sports stream? Then get yourself a VPN to watch as if you were back in the States.

Can I watch with the NFL Game Pass?

Well it's a no and a yes. The NFL Game Pass in the US will only let you watch a replay of the game, but not the live action.

Interestingly, it's a different story with an International NFL Game Pass where all post season games are being shown absolutely live...shame you can't officially get access to that if you and your laptop's IP address is in the US.

Other ways cord cutters can stream NFL live online

Sling TV $40 per month - Sling TV splits its live NFL options across its $30 a month Blue plan and $30 a month Orange plan. By combining the two, you get a $10 dollar discount and access to Fox, NBC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Hulu with Live TV $40 per month - Hulu with Live TV includes CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but does not come with NFL Network.

FuboTV $35 for the first month - FuboTV gives you the first month at a discounted rate but after that the price increases to $45 a month. The service includes CBS, Fox, NBC and the NFL Network but does not come with ESPN.

DirecTV Now $50 per month - DirecTV Now includes CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN and for $5 extra you can add the NFL Network. However, with this service you can only watch football on local TV stations live.

YouTubeTV $40 per month - YouTubeTV gives you access to CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN but just like with Hulu with Live TV, there is no NFL Network.

How to stream 49ers vs Vikings live in the UK

If you want to follow your favorite NFL team through the postseason and all the way to the Super Bowl this year, then you need to know about NFL’s International Game Pass as it will allow you to watch every single remaining game for just £30.99 with the Playoff Pass. UK viewers will be able to watch today’s Vikings vs 49ers game on Sky Sports and the network will show the game at 9pm GMT on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action. If you don’t want to sign up for Sky just to watch this game, you can always watch it on Now TV with a Sky Sports day pass for £9.99. However, there are also weekly and monthly passes available if there happen to be other sports/games you’d like to watch as well. Out of the UK this weekend? If geo-blocking is getting in your way of watching the NFL action then you could try downloading and installing a VPN as described further up the page. That will let you then change your IP address to the UK and watch as if you were sat back at home.

Get a NFL Divisional Round live stream in Canada for free

American football fans in Canada can watch today’s Vikings vs 49ers game on CTV and the network will show the game at 4.30pm ET / 1.30pm PT. However, if you’d prefer to stream this game online, on mobile or on your favorite streaming devices (via the likes of Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Roku, Xbox One and PS4), then the streaming service DAZN has you covered. It costs $20 per month or $150 per year but there is also a free trial available if you want to test it out for yourself to watch the Vikings vs 49ers.

Live stream Vikings vs 49ers in Australia for free