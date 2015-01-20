Overstock.com is starting its own streaming video service

Watching a company like Netflix thrive in the streaming entertainment world - including with its own, original programming - isn't surprising, but when online retailers like Amazon are doing the same some eyebrows are bound to rise.

The bookseller just won a Golden Globe for its original show Transparent, and now the apparent entertainment industry gurus over at online retailer and Amazon rival Overstock.com are seeing dollar signs.

Overstock has announced that it will launch its own streaming video service by mid-2015, The Hollywood Reporter reports.

The service will arrive with around 30,000 titles, with more third-party content as well as original programming coming down the line.

Eyeing Amazon's wallet

"We already have the traffic," said Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne. "We're looking for a bigger and bigger share of [Amazon's] wallet."

He said they're analyzing what movies and TV shows Overstock.com users search for to determine the kind of content that will be available on the service.

This space is beyond crowded by now, but Overstock may be able to undercut its rivals in one area: price. The streaming service will reportedly be available to Overstock's loyalty program subscribers, who currently pay just $20 (about £13, AU$25) a year.

A price bump seems inevitable, but if Overstock handles that in a smart way - perhaps by hiking it up gradually - users might see the dollar signs as well and flock to the service.

