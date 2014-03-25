AOL goes after YouTube in the UK with new 'On' video portal

AOL has announced it is to launch a new online video library in the UK, featuring content from ITV, Channel 4 and a host of independent production companies.

The AOL On service, which is currently only available in North America, will feature over 750,000 videos spread across 18 channels, such as style, news, entertainment, technology, food, parenting and travel.

As well as content from the two terrestrial channels, Little Dot Studios will also curate clips from UK reality shows, while the likes of Endemol Beyond, Scripps, MyMovies and ZoomIn will also provide video for the venture.

The company plans to distribute the videos through a host of publishing partners with Trinity Mirror, the Telegraph, TalkTalk and AOL's own platforms like The Huffington Post already on board.

Taking the fight to YouTube

As well as on hosting sites, AOL On will also get dedicated Android and iOS apps next month, while it'll also appear on Sony and Samsung Smart TVs, according to the report.

The platform has experienced great success in the United States, becoming the top premium video content service with over one billion streams.

It has also overtaken YouTube in terms of the quality content it produces and will now have a chance to repeat the feat on UK soil.

Via Telegraph