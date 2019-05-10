Three announces it will sell OnePlus phones

You've got a few different options when it comes to buying OnePlus phones in the UK, like Amazon or O2 – and now you've got one more, as Three has announced it's to start ranging OnePlus phones.

OnePlus hasn't actually said which models Three will stock, whether it'll sell historic handsets like the OnePlus 6 and OnePlus 6T, or only start with the upcoming OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro.

Whether these older devices are available will tell us a lot about how OnePlus views the newer phones.

If Three stocks the older OnePlus phones, it could suggest that the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro are such a big step up in terms of specs, that the company is planning to keep the OnePlus 6 phones as more affordable alternatives.

However if Three only sells the newer OnePlus phones, it could be inferred that these handsets are only a small improvement over the 6 series, and that OnePlus feels customers would choose the (presumably) cheaper older phones if the price cut represents only a slight drop in specs.

Right now, the Three website doesn't show any OnePlus phones, but we expect that to change soon.

OnePlus has pegged the OnePlus 7 launch event for May 14, so we'll find out then which smartphones Three is to stock, as well as what the OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 7 Pro look like, and what new features they pack. TechRadar is reporting live from the event so check back for all the latest news, reviews and analysis.