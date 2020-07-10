This unlimited data SIM only deal from Vodafone undercuts everyone at £14.50/pm

There are a few networks that have ruled the world of unlimited data SIM only deals for a while, but now, it's time for the likes of Three and Smarty to step aside - there's a new top choice.

Mobiles.co.uk has launched an unlimited data Vodafone SIM at a price of £26 a month. Obviously, that doesn't seem great considering Three is charging just £18 but Vodafone has a trick up its sleeve.

Across your contract, Mobiles.co.uk will provide you with a massive £276 in cashback. That effectively brings your monthly costs right down to just £14.50 - the UK's lowest for unlimited data.

This is more of an offer aimed at those determined to get the lowest cost. To get your cashback you have to make five claims throughout your contract, claiming £55.20 each time. The likes of Smarty's 1-month rolling plan will be the one to pick if you don't want to bother with making a claim.

You can find out more about this offer below or consult our SIM only deals guide to see what else is available.

Vodafone SIM only deal from Mobiles.co.uk | 24 month contract | unlimited data, calls and texts | £26pm + £276 cashback by redemption

The cheapest unlimited data plan around right now, here you're effectively paying just £14.50 a month after you take into account the cashback on offer. If you don't mind your monthly costs being slightly higher, this is easily the best option out there right now. You do actually pay £26 a month but you get a host of cashback to bring it down.View Deal

What are the benefits of being on Vodafone?

There are a few benefits to being in a contract with Vodafone, but the most obvious is its use of VeryMe. This is a rewards app that comes with Vodafone, allowing you to receive free coffees, discounted film tickets, enter competitions and more.

On top of that, Vodafone offers the ability to roam in 48 EU countries and over 104 other destinations (with a small extra cost). And with all Vodafone SIM and mobile plans, you'll be getting access to both 4G and 5G depending on which phone you use.