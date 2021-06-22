This Prime Day power bank deal is great if you've just bought a new phone or tablet

If you've bought a new gadget in the Prime Day deals, like a brand-new smartphone, tablet, or laptop, it might be a good idea to buy a portable power bank too, so you don't have to be so reliant on wall sockets when out and about.

And what do you know, we've found such a Prime Day power bank deal for you. It's on an Anker PowerCore product, one with a sizeable 20,000mAh capacity.

This isn't the most interesting product in the world, sure, and neither is the discount particularly life-altering. But it's always worth owning a power bank, so if you don't have one, now's an opportunity to pick one up.

Today's best Anker power bank deal on Prime Day

Anker PowerCore 20,000mAh power bank: at Amazon | Power Delivery | £39.99 £27.99

This power bank deal brings Anker's 20,000mAh power bank down to a new low price, saving you £12 or 30% on this large but slender portable battery. This gadget has Power Delivery, so it charges devices quickly, but not for all devices. Check a compatibility list on the Amazon listing.

Anker PowerCore 20,000mAh power bank: at Amazon | without Power Delivery | £29.99 £20.99

This cheaper model lacks Power Delivery, so it charges a bit slower than the above deal, but since PD only works for select devices, it's likely you won't need this feature. For a cheaper device, we'd say this deal is the one you should opt for.

Anker is a known brand so this power bank isn't some cheapy device - it's a decent tool that'll be useful for powering up portable gadgets.

20,000mAh is a lot of charge - if you have an iPhone it's about eight full charges, on the biggest-battery Android phone it's still three or four, and even on most tablets, you'll get at least two full charges.

This isn't the biggest Anker power bank, nor is it the smallest, but it's the one on sale. 20,000mAh is more than enough for most tasks, anyway.

