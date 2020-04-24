This O2 SIM only deal provides free Disney Plus and 100GB of data for just £20/pm

There are a lot of strong SIM only deals out there right now, all offering good prices and a boat-load of data. So how do you choose the right one for you? O2 has a pretty tempting feature to sway you right now.

The offer starts with a massive 100GB of data at a price of just £20 a month. That's an excellent price to be paying, out-doing all other O2 SIM only deals currently out there...but it gets better.

Alongside the SIM, O2 is throwing in a free six month subscription to the relatively new streaming service Disney Plus. That gives you access to Disney, Marvel and Star Wars films, The Mandalorian and all of the episodes of The Simpsons.

With all of those factors put together, this quickly becomes one of the best SIM only deals currently available, giving some strong competition to Three's market-leading unlimited plan and Smarty's bargain prices.

O2 SIM only deals + Disney Plus:

SIM only plan from O2 | 12 month contract | 100GB data | unlimited calls and texts | 6 months of Disney Plus | £20/pm

This looks like one of the best SIM only deals on the market right now. For £20 a month you're getting a massive 100GB of data, already making this one of the best O2 offers in a long time. Throw in the free six months of Disney Plus and this is an all-round winner.

What's Disney Plus like?

Disney Plus is the new hyped up streaming service and it couldn't have come at a better time. Included is most of the Marvel movies, the popular new Star Wars show 'The Mandalorian' and even all of the episodes of The Simpsons.



You can download and save episodes and have 4K HDR with Dolby Vision at your disposal. And if you've got kids to entertain, it is no surprise that Disney Plus comes stacked full of kids content.

