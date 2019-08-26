This isn’t the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super GPU you’re looking for – move along…

A recent rumor hinted at the existence of a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super, but it appears that Nvidia doesn’t have such a graphics card waiting in the wings, and in fact the GPU spotted is most likely a model made for its GeForce Now streaming service.

So, to rewind a little, earlier in August, details of a purported Super version of the RTX 2080 Ti were unearthed via the AIDA64 benchmarking tool, specifically information relating to an ‘Nvidia GeForce RTX T10-8’ graphics card.

However, keen-eyed GeForce Now beta testers have spotted the RTX T10-8 pop up as the GPU being used when streaming games on Nvidia’s US West 2 server (as noted on Nvidia’s GeForce forums, and also on Reddit here and here).

You may further recall that GeForce Now was recently upgraded to support ray tracing graphics – initially for servers in Germany and California – and it would appear that this RTX T10-8 graphics solution is an amped up Tesla product which is driving these new capabilities (which makes sense given that this appeared on US West servers).

So the theory is that the RTX T10-8 is therefore a GPU produced for Nvidia’s streaming solution, rather than a potential GeForce RTX 2080 Ti Super.

Of course, this is only speculation – as was the existence of the RTX 2080 Ti Super in the first place. And even if this is a GeForce Now-only GPU, that doesn’t mean Nvidia will never release a Super version of the RTX 2080 Ti.

Although it doesn’t seem like Nvidia really needs to improve on the RTX 2080 Ti right now, anyway, given that AMD’s high-end Navi graphics cards aren’t due any time soon (the latest rumor points to a mid-2020 launch). And also, it’s worth bearing in mind that there’s not much room to maneuver between the existing RTX 2080 Ti and the Titan RTX to fit another product in, anyway.

Tracing trouble?

Another interesting point here is that you will no longer find these RTX T10-8 GPUs running on GeForce Now servers anywhere – seemingly they weren’t performing well, and were indeed inferior to current Tesla P40 GPUs, with considerably poorer frame-rates being reportedly witnessed. There were evidently teething problems, and fairly serious ones at that.

As PC GamesN observes, this could be down to the fact that the new RTX-toting GeForce Now servers are still running on an operating system (Windows Server 2012) that doesn’t support DX12, which is required for ray tracing.

So there’s certainly something of a confusing picture here, although any fresh technology can of course expect challenges upon introduction. Furthermore, perhaps there were a lot of gamers leaping on to GeForce Now in these particular areas following the announcement of the introduction of RTX graphics – and the resultant strain on the servers would hardly help matters.