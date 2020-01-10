This is one of the fastest SSDs in the world and it looks like a video card

Meet the Gigabyte Aorus RAID SSD, a 2TB storage device that looks like a PCI Express card with a PCIe 3.0 interface.

Gigabyte says that the card, which comes with a five year warranty, uses an enterprise class NVMe RAID controller with four PCIe 3.0 512GB NVMe SSD basically running in RAID-0.

That explains why the read/write performance, at 6.3/5.9GBps is blisteringly fast, making it perfect as a system drive or as a scratch disk.

Check out the best external hard drives

We’ve compiled a list of the best portable SSD of 2020

Have a look at the best cloud storage services out there to secure any data on your SSD

Toolbox

As expected, the storage chips are 3D TLC and the controller is a Phison E12. Gigabyte also bundled a dedicated AORUS storage manager application plus a SSD “toolbox” which will allow users to tweak the RAID array.

No pricing has been announced yet but you should be able to build your own using blank Asus or Asrock quad M.2 cards which usually cost less than $100. Just make sure you have compatible parts to go with them.

Another alternative is the OWC Accelsior 4M2 NVMe storage solution that has a capacity of up to 8TB and a starting price of $520 (with 1TB).

OWC offers a five year warranty and encourages users to put two of these “drives” in RAID-0 to provide up to 16TB storage at a premium.