This cheap 5G home broadband deal from Three throws in a free year of Apple TV+

Yes, you could go the normal route and invest in some affordable broadband deals. Or, for those needing something a little bit more flexible and portable, 4G home broadband could be an excellent choice.

Providing a router that you can move with ease, using a SIM plan in a router to power your devices, 4G (and now 5G too) home broadband can be used at home, on the train, down at the local pub or even at the beach... you would just need a very long extension lead.

And if you're considering these more flexible internet packages, Three is looking like the obvious place to go. Not only does it have the cheapest prices around and unlimited data on all of its plans, but it is also currently throwing in a free year subscription to Apple TV+.

You can find out more below about Three's 4G and 5G home broadband plan that comes with free Apple TV+.

4G/5G home broadband from Three + Apple TV:

Three 4G Hub | 24-month contract | £29 upfront | Unlimited data | £27 a month

With this deal from Three, you get unlimited data on a 4G Hub (5G if you live in the right area). That costs you just £27 a month and £29 upfront for a two year contract. You can half that to a one year contract but that will instead cost you £37 a month and £49 upfront. Whichever length you go for, you're getting a year of Apple TV for free.

How fast is 4G home broadband and how does it work?

Unlike regular broadband, 4G home broadband operates through air waves instead of cables. In this sense, it's more similar to the way your phone operates when using mobile data.

Also unlike regular broadband there is no set-up process needed. All you need to do is plug in the router and your internet is ready to go. That means you can use it in any part of your house.

In terms of how fast this will be, it completely depends on where you live. It is worth doing a speed test on your phone to see what kind of speeds you will be getting. It will also depend on the network that you use.

However, both 4G home broadband and mobile broadband will be faster than ADSL regular internet and in most situations, will keep up or even exceed fibre internet. This means you can stream, game and work from home with ease.

Can I get 5G home broadband?

If you live in an area that gets 5G connections then great news! Three automatically connects to whichever connection is more powerful wherever you are. You pay one single price for a home broadband plan from Three and it will connect to both 4G and 5G.

However, because 5G isn't that widely available right now, you will likely be getting 4G connections in most areas. Find out more about Three's 5G coverage here.

