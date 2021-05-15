These three bargain SIM only deals are the best options available this weekend

If you’re looking to get your hands on some new SIM only deals this weekend, there are three offers standing out above the rest. These come from Three, Vodafone and Smarty, all leading the market right now.

The standout is Three and its unlimited data SIM plan. This will only cost you £16 a month but rewards you with completely unlimited data, minutes and texts, all with 5G at no extra cost!

While Three offers the best overall value, a Vodafone plan with the same monthly cost may appeal to some more. It costs £16 a and gets you 60GB of data . Where this promotion gets an upper hand on Three is with the £30 in cashback you’ll get back here, effectively making your monthly bills just £14.33.

Finally, if you’re after something a bit more flexible, Smarty is an excellent choice right now. Go for its 1-month rolling 30GB of data plan and you’ll only pay £10 a month. That’s a fantastic price and while you don’t get 5G, it allows you to leave at any time you want.

What you get in this Three unlimited SIM only deal:

Three SIM: Three Mobile | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Lock in for 12 months and get a wealth of goodness including unlimited data, allowing you to stream all you like, as well as keeping in touch with loved ones with unlimited minutes and texts, and benefit from Three's SIM only features below.

View Deal

Vodafone SIM: Mobiles.co.uk | 12 months | 60GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £16 per month + £30 cashback

This Vodafone SIM is going to be a great alternative to the Three option above. It costs the same £16 a month but only gets you 60GB of data. Where Vodafone gets an edge on Three is with the £30 in cashback Mobiles.co.uk offers on this SIM. That leaves you paying an effective £14.33 a month here - a price that’s going to be very tricky to beat, especially for one of the four main networks.

View Deal