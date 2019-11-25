These hot Xbox One X bundles are better than Microsoft's own Black Friday deals

We're starting to see some the first Xbox One X deals trickling through, but the Argos Black Friday sale has emerged as a surprise winner with some incredibly generous bundles that beat even Microsoft's own prices.

For just £304.99, you get the console, plus a wireless controller and your choice of two games (or more), including the newly released Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. The game has only been out for a couple of weeks, so it's surprising to see it discounted so soon.

The Gears 5 bundle deserves a special mention, too. Not only does it include the Xbox One X console, wireless controller and a full game download of Gears 5, it also contains Gears of War: Ultimate Edition, plus Gears of War 2, 3 and 4. That's right – the entire Gears of War series (minus Judgment, anyway). Not enough? You also get your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus as an extra.

Each bundle also includes a one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, a one-month Xbox Game Pass for Console trial, and one month of EA Access.

For context, Microsoft is selling the console alone for £309 this Black Friday. We'll be keeping an eye out for more console deals and bundles throughout the week, but we wouldn't be surprised if these are the best Xbox One X deals this year.

Xbox One X Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order has only been out for a couple of weeks, but that hasn't stopped Argos slashing its price as part of this Xbox One X bundle deal. You get the console, a wireless controller, a full-game download of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition, plus your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus.

View Deal

Xbox One X Gears 5 Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

Gear 5 is the best instalment in the Gears of War series we've seen so far, and is arguably the best shooter around right now. In addition to the console and a wireless controller, this huge bundle includes downloads of Gears 5, Gears of War Ultimate Edition, and Gears of War 2, 3, and 4. You also get your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus, all for just a whisker over £300. Amazing value.

View Deal

Xbox One X Forza Horizon 4 and Lego Speed Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

This great value bundle includes Forza Horizon 4, plus the Lego Speed Champions add-on, which lets you race through a brick-built Britain and make your own custom garage for your Speed Champions car collection. You also get your pick of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus, together with the console and a wireless controller.

View Deal

Xbox One X Forza Special Edition Bundle: £304.99 at Argos

This Argos-exclusive bundle features a 1TB Xbox One X console and wireless controller, plus three full games: Forza Horizon 4, Forza Motorsport 7, and your choice of Fallout 4, Anthem, Tom Clancy's The Division 2 or Metro Exodus. At just £305 all-in, it's a brilliant deal that blows Microsoft's own Black Friday sale clean out of the water.



Live outside the UK? We've also rounded up the best Xbox One X deals where you are:

TechRadar is scouring every retailer and rounding up all the top deals over the Black Friday period, and we’ve put all the best Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday deals in easy-to-navigate articles to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.