The best gaming headsets for Fortnite

These days, you can’t really look anywhere without seeing Fortnite – it’s a genuine phenomenon, with seemingly everyone getting in on the action. But, because it’s an online game, having one of the best gaming headsets is absolutely necessary.

Having a great headset isn’t just about being able to hear the game – though that’s definitely a benefit – but, having directional audio can give you a heads up on the competition in Fortnite. Plus, being able to communicate with your friends is definitely helpful.

Whether you’re looking for an affordable headset, to get someone started on a budget, or you’re looking for an amazing, high-end headset that will make those intense showdowns even more visceral, we’ve found the best headsets for Fortnite fans.

And, we’re aware the Fortnite is one of the best free games out there, so we made sure to take budget in mind — we’ve got you covered from different price points.

Budget: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

The bare essentials from a trusted brand

Interface: Wired (analog) | Features: 50mm drivers, Easy on-ear volume and mute controls, Multi-platform compatibility

Affordable

Comfortable

Only stereo sound

Often, when you go for a budget gaming headset, especially one that’s costs less than your standard videogame, you have to brace yourself for a less-than-stellar experience. Either it’s going to sound bad, it’s going to fall apart after a week, or the mic is going to make you sound like you play your games inside a washing machine. But, the Corsair HS50 is a budget headset with none of the downsides.

Now, don’t get us wrong, you’re not going to get a world-class surround sound experience with vibrating earcups (that one is a couple entries down), but you are getting a solid stereo gaming headset that works across several platforms. It sounds as good as it needs to sound, and it’s comfortable to boot. What more could you ask for?

Read the full review: Corsair HS50 Stereo Gaming Headset

Mid-range: Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

A wireless headset that punches above its weight

Interface: Wireless | Features: 50mm drivers, noise-cancelling microphone, RGB lighting, Dolby Headphone 7.1 audio

Excellent sound quality

Wireless

RGB limited to logo

When you’re trying to be the last person standing in a match of Fortnite, you need to be aware of what’s happening around you – that means you'll want surround sound. Luckily, the Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless headset offers just that and looks good to boot.

With 50mm drivers and Dolby Headphone 7.1 audio, every match is going to come alive, and you’ll be able to track where your opponents are coming from just by listening. And, with RGB lighting and its beautiful finish, the Corsair Void Pro RGB looks stunning. Sure, it’s a hundred bucks, but we think it’s worth the price of admission.

Read the full review: Corsair Void Pro RGB Wireless

Ultimate: Razer Nari Ultimate

A new way to play

Interface: Wireless | Features: 8-hour battery life, HyperSense haptic feedback, compatible with many devices, 50mm drivers

Unique haptic feedback

Awesome sound

Expensive

Here at TechRadar, we’ve used dozens – maybe even hundreds – of gaming headsets in our time, and none have held our attention quite like the Razer Nari Ultimate. Rather than just being a gaming headset with awesome sound and 8 hours of battery life, this headset features HyperSense haptic feedback technology – it’s a headset that freaking vibrates.

We can tell you that there isn't a more immersive way to play Fortnite than to have your ears buzzing with every single gunshot. Explosions will set off a cacophony of vibrations that will make you feel like you’re smack in the middle of the action.

The best part? The Razer Nari Ultimate is compatible with a wide range of different platforms. So, no matter whether you’re playing Fortnite on PC, PS4, Xbox One or even your smartphone, you can get a visceral, immersive experience with the Razer Nari Ultimate.