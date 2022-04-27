The best Fortnite skin has arrived, and it's Blanka in a fancy suit

Audio player loading…

Fortnite and Street Fighter have joined forces once again to deliver two more iconic world warriors to the battle royale's hectic island. This time, it's two characters that thrived in the Street Fighter Alpha series, and they're dropping very soon.

Epic Games officially announced that skins depicting Street Fighter's Blanka and Sakura are being added to Fortnite's store from April 28. Their addition marks the third time Epic has partnered with Capcom to bring Street Fighter characters to the game, following the inclusion of Ryu, Chun-Li, Guile and Cammy.

Prices for the skins haven't been announced as of yet, but previous Street Fighter skin packs in Fortnite cost 1,600 V-Bucks each (akin to $16 / around £13 / AU$23), so we expect the Blanka and Sakura packs to cost at least that much.

It's not just the skins you're getting, either, as both packs contain a nice amount of Street Fighter-related goodies. The Blanka pack includes a Blanka-Chan Back Bling , a Backflip Emote and an alternate 'Blanka Delgado' skin that dresses him in a dapper suit, which has to be among the best Fortnite skins ever made.

Sakura, meanwhile, has a Street Fighter 4-inspired alternate gym outfit, a Hanakaze Claw Back Bling, and her iconic Street Fighter Alpha victory dance as an emote.

The kind of Fortnite crossover we love to see

Fortnite has really upped its game when it comes to crossover skins as of late. Sure, there's always a steady stream of predictable additions from the Marvel and DC universes, but what we really love seeing is notable video game characters joining the fray, such as Halo's Master Chief, God of War's Kratos, as well as these Street Fighter world warriors.

This latest Street Fighter crossover is a bit more involved than usual, too, hosting two tournaments for Fortnite's Zero Build mode where top-performing players have a chance to win a unique Street Fighter Bonus Stage loading screen.

We doubt this will be the last time we see Street Fighter characters join Fortnite, either, as there's plenty of fan-favorite fighters worthy of joining the battle royale. The question is who, then? Fortnite could add even more classic characters like Ken or M. Bison, for example.

Finally, we'd love to see Epic push the boat out and include popular characters from other fighting games, too. Tekken and The King of Fighters are two huge franchises that come to mind here, and it'd be great to see characters from those games pitted against Capcom's finest in an entirely unfamiliar setting.