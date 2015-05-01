On May 4, Sky invites you to a 48-hour Star Wars marathon

Just about everyone in the galaxy is crossing off the days until Star Wars Episode 7: The Force Awakens, but to make that time pass quicker Sky has bagged the rights to show the entire Star Wars catalogue.

Starting May 4th (when else?) the Star Wars saga will be shown in full over a 48-hour marathon, which includes the six core films, two animated Star Wars series - Star Wars Rebels and Star Wars: The Clone Wars - along with a number of specials and featurettes.

The films will run in both episodic and release order on May 4 and 5. They'll then be available to watch on Sky's Movies channel and On Demand services over the Summer period.