Marvel's Stan Lee will bring his superpowers to new Sky TV show

Stan Lee, the creator of superhero icons including Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk and X-Men, is forming an alliance with Sky 1 for a new TV series.

Lucky Man follows a down-on-his luck policeman named DI Harry Clayton, played by James Nesbitt, who obtains superpowers (in a Stan Lee creation? Never!) from a bracelet.

The six-part series is based on one of Lee's original ideas. Landing a name like Stan Lee will give Sky some decent firepower in the fight against rivals like Netflix and Amazon, who are commissioning original shows faster than you can say Dr Otto Gunther Octavius.

But Sky's arsenal is certainly growing; other original dramas for 2015 include The Five, The Last Panthers, Birthday, Critical and medical drama Line of Duty. And how could we forget Fungus the Bogeyman?