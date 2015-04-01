Apple may have a plan to make sure its TV service never lags

Apple is reportedly working on its own live TV service to rival Sling TV, and word is it's asking a little more of broadcasters than its competitors are - but it all might be for a good cause.

Apple reportedly wants to stream shows from 25 different channels - and it also wants the networks providing that content to use their own streaming infrastructures, according to Recode.

"Industry executives" told the site that Apple is asking networks to shoulder the costs and responsibilities of streaming their content to Apple TV and iOS users, rather than Apple handling it.

This is the new Apple TV, apparently - broadcast companies streaming their own content to you, through Apple's hardware.

A question of motivation

This may be doable, in part because a lot of these companies already have their own independent streams. These could potentially be diverted to pipe directly into Apple devices.

It would take the burden off of Apple, but one of Recode's sources suggested a possible other motivation: that individual networks doing the streaming could potentially prevent internet service providers like Time Warner and Comcast from slowing the service down like they do with Netflix.

Apple reportedly hopes to launch the new Apple TV service by the fall, though it has a lot of threads to pull together before then.