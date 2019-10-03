Starting a smart home from scratch? You need to watch this video

The smart home can be confusing. That's why we've lent our expertise to our sister publication Real Homes to help explain the basics of the concept and how you can get started in making a fully automated house.

It's all part of a YouTube series called The Real Homes Show that talks you through the steps you'll need to follow to make your dream home a reality.

We talk you through where to begin with smart home gadgets, why you'll want them and how much it's likely to cost you.

We've even put together a list of our top three types of smart home gadget that you may want to look out for when you're planning to upgrade your house with a bunch of internet-ready tools.

You can watch our collaborative episode of The Real Homes Show below: