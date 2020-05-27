Sony Days of Play sale brings excellent PS4 deals on PS Plus, cheap games, and VR

Sony's Days of Play sale is here, which means excellent savings on PS Plus deals, cheap PS4 games and PlayStation VR bundles. All of these PS4 deals are pointing towards an excellent summer of gaming for many, but if you're still lacking the console to run all these goodies on, we're rounding up the best bundles further down the page as well.

The annual Days of Play sale runs from 25th May and 8th June in the UK and Europe, with the US seeing discounts starting on the 3rd June. That means we're seeing plenty of UK PS4 deals available now, and we're rounding up all the best places to shop them right here.

That's because although Sony discounts its own games, retailers do like to undercut each other. That means you'll often find savings beyond the prescribed reductions available if you shop around. Too sunny outside to sit at your computer and scroll through online shops? Don't worry, we've rounded up the best PS4 game deals across each retailer to make sure you're getting the best price.

We're seeing discounts on big name games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (£29.99 down from £54.99), Doom Eternal (now just £34.99) and Death Stranding (available for £22.99), but we're rounding up the full list of PS4 game sales down below. Not only that, but you can also save £15 on 12-month PS Plus membership deals, now available for just £34.99.

If you're shopping hardware, you'll find PlayStation VR bundle deals available for as little as £199 this week, but we'd really point you towards this massive five-game Mega Pack bundle available for £229.

Not in the UK? The US Days of Play sale begins next week, but you can find plenty of PS4 deals in your country further down the page.

PlayStation VR bundle deals

PlayStation VR has been around for a while now, but with the PS5 set to support Sony's entrance into virtual reality, there's been a renewed interest in the headsets over the last few months. You'll find two PlayStation VR bundles available for less this week, but we'd really recommend the second five-game Mega Pack for the most value.

PlayStation VR Starter Bundle | £259.99 £199.99 at Argos

The PlayStation VR starter bundle is one of the cheapest ways to pick up Sony's virtual reality headset right now. You're getting the latest version of the device itself as well as the VR Worlds collection of mini-games. If you're looking to expand your play horizons a little further, however, you might find the five-game Mega Pack bundle offers more bang for your buck. If there's no stock in your area, you'll also find this price at Currys.

PlayStation VR Mega Pack | £299.99 £229.99 at Argos

For just £30 more than the Starter bundle, you're getting five excellent games with your PlayStation VR deal at Argos this week. The Mega Pack squeezes VR Worlds, Skyrim, Astro Bot, Resident Evil 7 and Everybody's Golf into an excellent price tag.

PS Plus membership deals

Now's a great time to top up your PS Plus membership, with a £15 price cut on a 12 month subscription. Whether you're looking for a more social way to play right now or you fancy topping up your membership for less, these PS Plus deals are certainly welcome.

PS Plus 12 month membership | £49.99 £34.99 at Amazon

PS Plus deals are seeing this 12-month membership available for £15 off this week. That's a fantastic price on a previously premium online subscription service. You're getting two free games per month, playable for as long as your subscription remains active, as well as access to PS Store discounts and, of course, online play functionality.

Cheap PS4 game deals

Looking to stock up or round out your library? These cheap PS4 game deals are offering some fantastic savings on the latest and greatest of Sony's repertoire. You'll find Doom Eternal, Nioh 2, and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order among the heavy hitters but some of Sony's more classic titles available for even less as well. You can also check out all the latest cheap PS4 game deals right here on TechRadar.

PS4 and PS4 Pro bundle deals

PS4 bundles aren't technically part of the Days of Play sale as set out by Sony, but that doesn't mean you can't grab yourself a new console with some freebies thrown in at the same time this week.

PS4 Slim 500GB + free game | £249.99 at Argos

You're picking up the 500GB PS4 Slim at Argos and grabbing a free game of your choice as well. Death Stranding, Nioh 2, Days Gone and Detroit: Become Human are among the freebies on offer here, as well as Marvel's Spider-Man and Dreams. Stock at Argos is organised by post code, so be sure to check availability in your area.

PS4 Pro + free game | £349.99 at Argos

Our favourite PS4 Pro bundle in the UK right now is this Argos offer with the choice of a free game. Optional free titles include Death Stranding and Nioh 2 to name a few, with a range of games on offer spanning some of the PS4's catalogue highlights.

PS4 Pro 1TB | 2x free games | £349.99 at Argos

This next PS4 Pro bundle from Argos is a great option if you'd like to catch up on some classics and get two free games instead the usual one. Some of the games on offer include Grand Theft Auto V, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition, God of War, The Last of Us Remastered, and Uncharted 4: A Thief's End - older titles, but worth playing for sure.

