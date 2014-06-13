Microsoft's Cortana might one day lend a hand on iOS and Android

Cortana could even ride shotgun in your Warthog

Considering its very name is taken from the Microsoft-exclusive game series Halo, it's no surprise the virtual personal assistant Cortana currently lives exclusively on Windows Phone.

But Microsoft is considering migrating her to iOS and Android as well, according to GeekWire.

"It's a bit of a head scratcher for us right now," Windows Phone Group Program Manager Marcus Ash said at the SMX Advanced Search Marketing expo on June 12.

If nothing else, his comment indicates that Cortana's expansion to other platforms is an ongoing conversation at Microsoft.

Home sweet home

In addition to Ash's quotes, statements made by Applications and Services Group Program Manager Rob Chambers were also referenced by Search Engine Land.

According to the site, Ash said they're "actively talking about" Cortana on iOS and Android, and the duo even reportedly went further than that, discussing Cortana on desktop PCs, Cortana in vehicles, and more.

There are hurdles in that iOS and Android users might not want Cortana, as they already have Siri and Google Now, respectively.

And Cortana might not have access to many of the features on those platforms, including users' personal data, that it uses on Windows Phone.

But Microsoft already overcame whatever hurdles may have existed in bringing Bing and Office to rivals' platforms, and it's nice to know it's considering doing the same with Cortana.

Via ZDNet