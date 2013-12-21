Does Snapchat's new Replay option risk defeating the purpose?

Will you Snap out of it, following Replay addition?

Messaging and photo-sharing app Snapchat made its name by facilitating the sharing of saucy shots that could be viewed once for a few seconds before, supposedly, disappearing into cyberspace forever.

Now the $3.5 billion-valued company has somewhat undermined that premise somewhat by introducing a new Replay feature, allowing users to call up one photo or video a second time, before it self destructs.

For some Snapchatters, who've used the application to send intimate messages (hey, don't look at us!), the new feature dramatically increases the risk of their photo or video reaching a larger audience.

For example, the ability to call up the message for a second time, allows boastful (or mock-ful) girls or boys to show it off to their mates in the pub at a time of their convenience.

Filters? Quelle Surprise!

Beyond the controversial, audience threatening new Replay addition, Snapchat has also added filter options to photos. No surprise there.

These so-called smart filters add information like temperature, time and, somewhat strangely, the speed at which the device was moving when the photo was snapped. Three more conventional filters have also been added.

Users can now save their 7 'best friends' using Snapchat, allowing easier access to those conversations with greater haste, while a front-facing flash has already been added to aid those night time shots.

Will the new Replay feature affect how you use the Snapchat app? Is the company ruining a good thing by compromising one-look-only part of the app? Let us know your thoughts below.

Via AppleInsider