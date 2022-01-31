Skoda Enyaq Coupé IV brings a sporty flair to the firm's first electric car

Audio player loading…

The Skoda Enyaq Coupé IV is the latest electric car from the Czech firm, and it's even available in a sportier RS trim too.

It's not strictly an all-new EV, as the Coupé IV offering a new body type over its traditional SUV sibling with its sweeping roof-line giving it a more dynamic aesthetic - similar to what Audi has done with the etron and etron Sportback.

However, it's the sportier RS IV which will hit markets initially, with Skoda only offering this model for the first couple of months, and then opening the order book for the standard Coupé IV later this year.

For those in the UK that means orders for the Coupé RS IV open in February, with the car expected to arrive on British soil in June or July, while those after the Coupé IV will have to wait for orders to open in May, with the first deliveries currently slated for August.

Skoda is claiming the Coupé IV will offer an all-electric range of up to 545km (around 338 miles) - if you opt for the Coupé IV 80 model - and fast recharging which can see the car go from 10% to 80% in under 30 minutes. That's relatively sprightly, but its not the fastest car charging we've seen.

The Coupé RS IV has a 220kW power output and will accelerate from 0-100km/h (0-62mph) in 6.5 seconds which isn't too bad for a SUV, putting it on par with the Ford Mustang Mach-E and Audi etron Sportback 55 quattro. It's also Skoda's most powerful RS model ever made.

A longer wait could be in store

While Skoda's hopes to have the new Enyaq Coupé IV and Coupé RS IV in the UK within the next seven months, the reality may see those delivery estimates pushed back.

Like many auto makers, Skoda is feeling the effects of the global semi-conductor shortage, which is leading to long wait times for the standard Enyaq - with some customers having already waited over a year for delivery since ordering.

Skoda is upping production at its factories however, with a current rate of 350 cars per day being made which is soon to rise to 500 per day in the coming months, and with an aim of producing 800 cars per day later this year.

While this is a positive sign for interested customers, it's worth bearing in mind you may still have to wait a while for your new EV.