Skip the Samsung Galaxy S20 - the OnePlus 7 Pro is down by £150 SIM-free

Yes, Samsung's new trio of Galaxy S20 phones are high-tech, premium and probably the best smartphones currently on the market but they are also so expensive. But, for anyone looking for flagship without the daunting price, John Lewis just threw out a lifeline.

Taking an underappreciated powerhouse phone - the OnePlus 7 Pro - and slashing the price, John Lewis has cut the handset all the way down to just £549, knocking a pretty hefty £150 off the original price tag.

That's a price cheaper than Samsung's Galaxy S10, Apple's iPhone 11, Huawei's P30 Pro and pretty much any other device with similar specs. In fact, a price of £549 falls below what we saw over Black Friday.

You can see this deal in full below or check out our guide to the best SIM-free phones to see what other kind of pricing is available across handsets.

This wonderful OnePlus 7 Pro deal in full:

OnePlus 7 Pro | SIM-free | 256GB: £699 £549 at John Lewis

Offering a pretty impressive £150 discount on the OnePlus 7 Pro, John Lewis currently has the market beat. You're paying just £549 for the 256GB storage/8GB RAM edition, putting this well below its Black Friday pricing.

So what's so good about the OnePlus 7 Pro?

Sporting a novel pop-up camera, the OnePlus 7 Pro possibly has the closest screen to 'infinity' currently on the market. Its 6.67 AMOLED screen, offering a 90Hz screen refresh rate, is uninterrupted by teardrop cameras or hole punches like its competitors.

Inside the phone, you'll find a immensely powerful Snapdragon 855 processor and a 4000mAh battery, easily getting you over a days battery life. All of that paired with the powerful triple camera lens set-up and fast charging abilities makes this a top choice for any big phone fans.

