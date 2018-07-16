Should I buy the Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker?

Image 1 of 6 Image 2 of 6 Image 3 of 6 Image 4 of 6 Image 5 of 6 Image 6 of 6

The bottom line: The B&O Beoplay A1 is a portable speaker that pops easily into a bag or even a pocket. This small and mighty device is incredibly lightweight weighing in at just 600g. Despite this, it powers out 2x140w worth of volume and bass, which means the sound quality packs a punch compared to other similarly sized devices. With its stylish design and extensive battery power, the speaker makes a great accessory and with its ability to pair up with other A1 devices, can create a miniature surround sound system to give your music a larger presence. If design is as important to you as sound quality, Bang & Olufsen might just have you covered with the Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker.

Pros: Great sound quality for its size, up to 24 hours of battery life

Cons: No carry case

Bang & Olufsen Beoplay A1 Bluetooth Speaker: Everything you need to know

Those who love a good all-round speaker quality with slight emphasis on the bass will admire this stylish device. Although some reviews mention that compared to other speakers from the Bang & Olufsen range, the sound is slightly lacking crispness at higher volumes, for a small speaker, it still has all the ingredients for solid sound quality.

The listening experience is further enhanced by its 360 degree sound technology, which disperses the sound equally in every direction.

To benefit from the best sound, keep the speaker on 50% volume; any louder and you may lose that crispness and clarity. Bass lovers may also notice the sound remains distinct from low through to mid volume but becomes a little distorted once the frequency range exceeds the peak 60-24kHz, only really a deal breaker if you are a hardcore music fan.

The battery power is a huge advantage to buying this Bang & Olufsen Bluetooth speaker. On a mellow, mid-range volume, it’ll last up to 24 hours, but bear in mind that blaring out music at peak volume can cut the play time down to just 4 hours. Even so, it takes roughly 2.5 hours to fully charge - that’s pretty speedy.

Features

As with most handheld speakers these days, connection is achieved through Bluetooth synchronisation, which means it can be paired to almost any modern device. Bang & Olufsen has gone that extra distance and added a button that allows you to transfer the connection to the previously paired device - handy if you have iPads, iPods and iPhones synchronised to it on a regular basis. In addition to playing music, the device has been installed with a built-in microphone so you can take calls too, a handy addition. Also on the face of the device itself is a 3.5mm Mini-Jack and a USB-C for charging, which have both been subtly placed to not detract from its stylish design.

Design

Admittedly, a fair chunk of the price-tag comes down to the style of the device, which was created by Danish designer Cecilie Manz. With its aluminium and leather composition, it's not just a treat for the ears - the contemporary visuals aim for a far superior design experience compared to other competitor devices.

Like with any device-come-fashion accessory item, a range of colours are available. With the contemporary colours including moss green, sand, tangerine and charcoal, you have the option to choose a speaker that calls to your personal preference.

All in all, if you’re after a portable speaker with decent sound quality that majors on design, this one is a winner. Check out the best prices at the top of the page.