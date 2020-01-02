Shop Idol 2020 - The search for the UK’s best store salesperson is back!

In partnership with Samsung, Shop Idol 2020 is the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile store salesperson.

Hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in Mystery Shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales power!

Contestants enter Shop Idol for many different reasons; for many it’s the opportunity to boost their career, for others it’s to prove to themselves and their company what they’re capable of and for some it’s all about the recognition.

It’s so simple to sign up and put your skills to the test, just sign up here by January 23 and get ready for the chance to be our Shop Idol 2020!

How it works:

Entrants sign up online here Those securing the most support will go through to the Mystery Shop stage The top scorers from the Mystery Shops go through to regional finals consisting of interviews and challenges Our judges pick their top 12, who meet for a final day of tasks and tests, before being narrowed down to the final six The winner is announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020

17 December

Shop Idol 2020 vote opens



23 January

Big Vote closes



24 February

Weekly voting begins



13/14 May

Shop Idol 2020 Regional selection



27 May

Shop Idol 2020 Final



25 June

Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020

Our Shop Idol 2019 finalists (Image credit: Future/Mobile Industry Awards)

Previous Shop Idol winners:

2019: Gavin Mooney, O2

2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse

2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse

2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile

2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse

2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company

2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse

2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u

2011: Chris Bowden, EE