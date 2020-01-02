Shop Idol 2020 - The search for the UK’s best store salesperson is back!

In partnership with Samsung, Shop Idol 2020 is the ultimate UK-wide search for the nation's best mobile store salesperson.
Hundreds of entrants from every major retailer take part in Mystery Shops, interviews and challenges to determine their product knowledge, customer service skills and of course, their sales power!
Contestants enter Shop Idol for many different reasons; for many it’s the opportunity to boost their career, for others it’s to prove to themselves and their company what they’re capable of and for some it’s all about the recognition.
It’s so simple to sign up and put your skills to the test, just sign up here by January 23 and get ready for the chance to be our Shop Idol 2020!
How it works:
- Entrants sign up online here
- Those securing the most support will go through to the Mystery Shop stage
- The top scorers from the Mystery Shops go through to regional finals consisting of interviews and challenges
- Our judges pick their top 12, who meet for a final day of tasks and tests, before being narrowed down to the final six
- The winner is announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020
Key Dates
17 December
Shop Idol 2020 vote opens
23 January
Big Vote closes
24 February
Weekly voting begins
13/14 May
Shop Idol 2020 Regional selection
27 May
Shop Idol 2020 Final
25 June
Winner announced at the Mobile Industry Awards 2020
Previous Shop Idol winners:
2019: Gavin Mooney, O2
2018: Joshua Higgins, Carphone Warehouse
2017: Stuart Bonner, Carphone Warehouse
2016: Aaron Robinson, Tesco Mobile
2015: Claire Pulpher, Carphone Warehouse
2014: John Sherwood, Digital Phone Company
2013: Martin Haig, Carphone Warehouse
2012: Nicola Black, Phones 4u
2011: Chris Bowden, EE