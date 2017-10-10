Send dirt to a galaxy far far away with these Star Wars vacuum cleaners

The Empire in Star Wars can be accused of many things, but one of them is not uncleanliness – Darth Vader’s cloak is always pressed to perfection and it’s very much to the credit of the Stormtrooper's that they’re able to keep those white uniforms so pristine. Did you ever see a speck of dust on the Star Destroyer? We didn’t.

That’s why it makes so much sense, then, that Samsung has announced it’s releasing robot vacuum cleaners inspired by the Dark Side.

There are two models to choose from, one that looks like Darth Vader’s mask and another that resembles a Stormtrooper.

Come to the clean side

These are essentially just limited edition versions of Samsung’s original PowerBot vacuum so you can expect the same CycloneForce technology. It separates dust from dirt and debris to keep the filter cleaner for longer as well as an extra-wide 290mm brush, and sensor technology which allows the vacuum to map out the space of your home and calculate an efficient cleaning path that avoids obstacles.

There is one key difference that sets these models apart from the standard Samsung PowerBot vacuum, though – they come pre-loaded with Star Wars phrases and music that will play as they clean.

The Darth Vader model will apparently state “you are powerful” when it goes into turbo mode and play the Imperial March when it’s returning to its charging station. Yes, it also does the breathing.

The vacuum can be controlled remotely using a smartphone app but it’s also compatible with Amazon Alexa so you can use voice commands too.

Both models are currently available for pre-order from Samsung’s website for $799 (around £600) and they’re expected to ship from the week beginning November 6.

The price did, admittedly, immediately force us to reconsider our plan to buy enough of these to form our own legion. Robot vacuums are usually likely to appear in Black Friday sales, though we imagine these particular models will be hard to come by.

Availability is only in the US at the moment but Samsung has said more details on UK availability will be announced in "due course."