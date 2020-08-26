Save up to £285 on your energy bills and get £10 credit with the UK's cheapest fixed tariff

Our exclusive deal with Shell Energy ends on August 28, so it's your last chance to switch to the cheapest fixed rate tariff currently available, and reduce your energy bills in time for winter.

We've also found the cheapest Big Six fixed-rate tariff below - it's slightly more expensive than our exclusive Shell Energy offer, but for anyone specifically looking for a Big Six tariff, it's the cheapest you'll find right now.

If you're not already on a cheap fixed tariff - or haven't changed tariff for at least 12-18 months - now is a smart time to switch. Aside from saving the average home £285 per year on their energy bills compared to the energy price cap, these fixed deals will also protect you from predicted energy price hikes caused by tropical storms Laura and Marco.

With half of all offshore oil production in the Gulf of Mexico currently paused during the storms, experts are warning we could see our energy costs rise. But if you're on a fixed rate tariff, you won't be hit by increased bills because the price of your energy is locked in.

Our Shell Energy tariff also comes with an extra £10 bill credit for duel fuel - or £5 for single fuel - when you switch. But because this is an exclusive deal, you can only get your hands on it by switching via our energy comparison service.

All the savings shown below are calculated based on the energy usage of the average UK home, and compared with the Ofgem price cap of £1,126. The exact amount you could save by switching depends on how much energy you use, and where in the UK you live. To find out, just pop your post code into our price comparison tool and answer a few quick questions about your energy use.

Shell Energy: Energy September 2021 v4 + £20 Bill Credit

Fixed: one year | Early exit fees: £30 per fuel | Average annual price: £841/year* | Save £285/year

ENDS 28 AUGUST: This exclusive Shell Energy tariff is the cheapest fixed-rate energy tariff available right now. It undercuts the price cap by £285, comes with a £10 bill credit, and fixes prices until the end of September 2021. Plus, it uses 100% renewable electricity as standard. See how much you could save by switching to our exclusive Shell Energy tariff

*Details are subject to change. Average bill value based on Ofgem figures for medium dual-fuel use. All information correct as of 26/08/2020

What else do you need to know about Shell's tariff?

Shell Energy’s Energy September 2021 v4 tariff will fix your energy prices until 30/09/2021 - and includes 100 per cent renewable electricity as standard. You should be aware that because it’s a fixed tariff, you’ll be charged an exit fee of £30 per fuel if you choose to leave before the term ends.

To get the extra bill credit, you need to be on supply and have a valid direct debit active until after the second monthly statement is received. You can’t have cancelled - or be in the process of cancelling - your Shell Energy Tariff. If you meet these conditions, you’ll see the discount applied to your bill within 90 days of service.

We've also got an exclusive deal that's also the cheapest Big Six fixed-rate tariff on the market - and we can help you switch to the cheapest green fixed deal, too.

Cheapest Big Six tariff

EON: Fix 1 Year Exclusive August 2020 | Early exit fees: £25 per fuel | Average annual price: £859/year* | Save £267/year

This exclusive deal from EON is the cheapest Big Six tariff, so if you're only comfortable getting your energy from an established provider, it's a great option. You have to pay by monthly direct debit and manage your account online to switch. Prices are fixed for 12 months from the start date, and you have to agree to get a smart meter installed. If you want to switch early, you'll pay an exit fee of £25 per fuel - but this won't apply if you move to another EON tariff or move home. Switch to EON now

Cheapest challenger brand and green tariff

Pure Planet: 100% Green 12m Fixed Aug20 V1| Early exit fees: £30 per fuel | Average annual price: £862/year* | Save £264/year

Pure Planet offers the cheapest green fixed tariff of all the challenger brands. It comes with 100% renewable electricity and 100% carbon offset gas - and prices are fixed for 12 months. If you're comfortable managing your account online (there are no call centres) it's worth considering. Just be aware that your direct debits will be lower in the summer and higher in the winter to reflect your usage. And if you switch early, you'll have to pay £30 per fuel as an exit fee. Start saving with a green energy deal now.