Samsung S20 deals: best plan comes with 100GB of data and surprisingly cheap bills

With flagship phone prices rapidly shooting up across all of the big brands, finding an affordable plan on Samsung's latest is becoming really difficult. However, if that's where your heart is set, we've found the perfect tariff.

It comes on the cheapest of Samsung's latest trio of devices - Samsung Galaxy S20 deals. Offering up 100GB of data at a price of £46 a month, this is not only a lot cheaper than most other plans, but it also sets you up with a mass amount of data.

Those looking towards the future will be happy to know that this deal also comes on the 5G version of the device. That means that if you live in the right areas you can access better latency and much faster speeds.

Ready to see all this contract has to offer? We've listed all the details below. And if you still find the whole thing a bit too pricey, consult our guide to mobile phone deals to see the available competition.

This Samsung Galaxy S20 deal in full:

Samsung Galaxy S20 | Three | £23 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £46pm

In all categories, this seems to be the best Galaxy S20 plan out there. Not only does it offer 100GB of data but it also doesn't cost too much. At £46 a month and £23 upfront, this comes under a lot of the competition. Oh, and this is the 5G version of the device...not the 4G-only one.

What's so good about the Galaxy S20?

Samsung Galaxy S20:

The cheapest of the three new devices but easily the one most people will go for. Like its two bigger brothers, the S20 comes with 5G compatibility and a 120Hz display meaning smooth transitions between different apps and activities. It has the smallest display at 6.2-inches but holds the same Quad-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Internally, there's a triple camera set-up, offering a telephoto 64MP camera and a wide-angle and Ultra-Wide, plus a 4000mAh battery and 12GB RAM.

