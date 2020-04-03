Sainsbury’s online to double its home delivery and click-and-collect slots

Sainsbury’s home delivery service is set to receive a huge boost in the coming weeks, as the company doubles the amount of food delivery slots available for online customers.

In an email to customers, Sainsbury’s chief executive Mike Coupe outlined how the company was dealing with the high demand for food delivery services: “We are expanding our groceries online service as much and as quickly as we can.

“Two weeks ago we had 370,000 online grocery slots available. By the end of next week we will have increased this to 600,000 across home delivery and click and collect and we will continue to add more capacity over the coming weeks.”

Coupe reiterated that Sainsbury’s will continue to prioritise elderly and vulnerable customers for its online grocery delivery slots, and that the retailer has helped more than 450,000 customers so far.

More items in stock

Sainsbury’s has also improved its product availability and has lifted restrictions on a number of items as stock continues to build. Limits will remain in place on more popular items, however, such as UHT milk, pasta and tinned tomatoes.

“Most people are now just buying what they need for themselves and their families,” said Coupe. “This means we now often have stock on the shelves all day and at the end of the day.”

Safety measures across all stores

To keep customers safe in its stores, Sainsbury’s has implemented new safety measures. A queuing system is now in place outside all its stores, and customers are asked to queue two metres apart and adhere to social distancing rules when shopping.

Furthermore, clear markings have been placed on shop floors to help customers know what a safe distance is, and screens have been installed at most manned checkouts to protect Sainsbury’s staff.

Which supermarkets have delivery slots?

Even though Sainsbury's customers can look forward to more delivery slots becoming available in the coming weeks, the retailer still isn't accepting new online registrations.

So which other supermarkets have delivery slots right now? Tesco announced this week that it has expanded its food delivery and click & collect service by a further 120,000 slots - taking it to a total of 780,000 - to help fulfil more orders. Ocado, too, has said that it is releasing a number of new slots over the next 24 hours.

All the main supermarkets are still prioritising food delivery slots for elderly and vulnerable customers.

