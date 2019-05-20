Realme 3 Pro lands in the UK, and it'll cost under £200

You've probably never heard of Realme before, but the company has just made its way to the UK for the first time with its Realme 3 Pro phone.

Previously a part of Oppo, the Chinese smartphone company split from its parent firm in May 2018 and this is the first time you'll be able to buy a Realme product in the UK.

The Realme 3 Pro comes with a variety of top-end specs, but an incredibly low price that starts at around £175, though exact UK pricing isn't yet confirmed.

The design of the phone comes with a gradient effect - you have the choice of Nitro Blue (that's the one above) or Lightning Purple - and there's also a fingerprint sensor on the rear of the phone.

Taking on Honor

The Realme 3 Pro has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ (2340 x 1080) display that has a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. It's able to get that by having a notch at the top to house the 25MP selfie shooter.

Powering the phone is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 chipset, which we've yet to see in any phones since it was launched early this year. You'll either have 4GB of RAM with 64GB of storage or 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage.

Plus there's microSD support of up to 256GB. Realme also claims the phone will have all-day battery life thanks to its 4,045mAh battery.

The company additionally says the Realme 3 Pro will last for seven hours of playing PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. It comes with VOOC 3.0 fast-charging tech too, which should allow you to pump up your phone quickly when you're in a rush.

The main rear camera on the handset is the Sony IMX519, which is 16MP, and that works in tandem with a 5MP depth-sensor that is designed specifically for bokeh shots.

Other rear camera features include a Nightscape mode for shooting in the dark, as well as slow-mo and 4K video recording.

The phone is running its own version of Android 9 Pie software, which is called Color OS 6.

You'll be able to buy the phone on Realme's European website from June 5. It's set to cost €199 (about £175) for the 64GB version, or it will cost €249 (roughly £220) for the 128GB one.