Razer Viper deal knocks the gaming mouse down to its best-ever price

One of the best gaming mice, the Razer Viper, is just £32.99 for Amazon Prime Day for Prime members. Not only is this its best-ever price at the retailer, it's the best-ever price by more than £10. Of the Prime Day deals 2020 we've seen so far, this is among the best if you're a PC player.

The Razer Viper is a 16,000 DPI mouse built for esports players, and it's ambidextrous, plus it features nice Chroma lighting. Razer's mice are legendary, and if you're playing a lot of PC strategy games or MOBAs, this will absolutely do the job (even if you're absolutely never going to make it as a pro).

Check out our Razer Viper review if you need to know more – Bill Thomas gave it a hearty five stars. The only drawback was the price, which isn't a problem with this particular deal.

Not in the UK? No worries. Scroll down for Razer Viper deals where you are.

Here's the deal:

Razer Viper gaming mouse 16,000 DPI: £89.99 £32.99 at Amazon

A steep discount on the Razer Viper for Prime Day. This esports-ready gaming mouse is the second on our list of the best gaming mice, and for this price it's an absolute steal. That discount makes it well worth picking up.

Razer has other mice on sale for Prime Day, too, from its Basilisk range. Check those out below:

Razer Basilisk V2 wireless gaming mouse 20,000 DPI £79.99 £47.99 at Amazon

A number of Razer goods are discounted for Prime Day 2020, including this high-speed wireless gaming mouse. Razer's gaming mice always feel great in the hand, so it's more about picking one for your needs. View Deal

Razer Basilisk X wireless gaming mouse 16,000 DPI £59.99 £40.99 at Amazon

Razer has a number of gaming mice discounted for Prime Day 2020, so you might want to consider this if you're thinking of going wireless. View Deal

More Razer Viper gaming mouse deals

Looking for more Razer Viper deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in the US, UK, and Australia.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.