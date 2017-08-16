Razer claims it has designed the perfect portable gaming mouse

Are you partial to a spot of gaming on the go? Then Razer believes it has the perfect mouse to go with your laptop, in the form of a wireless peripheral that boasts a seriously impressive level of battery life.
The Razer Atheris is powered by a pair of AA batteries from which you’ll get no less than 350 hours of service, which the company claims is an industry-leading figure – albeit with the caveat that this is compared to other ‘mobile productivity mice with gaming-grade features’.
It’s clearly an impressive stat, and even going by 12-hour days you should get almost a month’s worth of use (29 days) out of the wireless mouse before the two batteries run dry.
Razer further promises a lag-free 2.4GHz wireless connection thanks to its own Adaptive Frequency Technology, which operates via a small USB dongle (although the mouse can connect using Bluetooth LE for devices that don’t have USB ports).
Southpaw friendly
Other notable features of the Atheris include an ambidextrous design, so left-handers can use the peripheral just as ably as right-handed people, and the optical sensor offers a sensitivity of 7,200dpi.
The mouse has five buttons which can be independently programmed, and boasts a ‘gaming-grade’ scroll wheel along with on-the-fly sensitivity adjustment, the latter of which is all but essential for serious gamers. It weighs 66g without the batteries, measuring 100 x 63mm, with a height of 34mm.
You can purchase the Atheris direct from Razer’s store right now with the mouse priced at $50 or €60 (around £55, AU$90), with worldwide availability slated for the fourth quarter of this year.
