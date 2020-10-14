Prime Day beauty deals: save a stylish 32% on GHD hair straighteners

With plenty of beauty products on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day, you won’t want to miss this great GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners deal.

Usually £109, this hefty discount drops the popular straighteners to just £73.99, which is a great price for a product that promises to last for many years (you also get a two year manufacturer's warranty).

A long-standing favorite and frequent sight at the hairdressers, GHD’s straighteners can heat-up in just 30 seconds, staying at an optimal temperature of 185 degrees so you can style your hair without damaging it.

The versatile design also prevents the cord from tangling, and the ceramic plates ensure an easy glide through hair, allowing you to create multiple styles. Better yet, the automatic sleep mode safely turns off the heaters after 30 minutes if you accidentally leave your straighteners unattended, which is an excellent safety feature.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.

GHD Hair Straighteners deal:

GHD Original Styler Professional Ceramic Hair Straighteners: £109 £73.99 at Amazon

Create curls, flicks, wave or straight hair with GHD's highly-rated hair straighteners. Able to heat up in just 30 seconds, these ceramic straighteners also shut off after 30 minutes of inactivity. With 32% off, there's never been a better time to buy.View Deal

The GHD hair straighteners have earned their reputation as one of the best styling products around, garnering over 300 beauty awards across the globe. This is a great chance, then, to save big on a brand that is renown for its quality.

Looking for more top beauty products? Check out the best hair dryer available today.

More GHD deals

Looking for more GHD deals? You'll find all the lowest prices from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

TechRadar is rounding up all the top deals over the Prime Day sales period, and we’ve put all the best Prime Day deals in an easy-to-navigate article to help you find the bargains you’re looking for.