Samsung Gear Fit and Gear 2 Neo arrive in UK with matching price tags

If you've been impressed by the Tizen-toting Samsung Gear 2 Neo smartwatch or Samsung Gear Fit fitness band then there's good news as stock has touched down in the UK.

Online retailer Unlocked Mobiles has limited numbers of the black Gear Fit and Gear 2 Neo in stock and they each sport the same £179.98 price tag.

The Samsung Gear Fit sports a 1.85-inch curved AMOLED display, water resistant body, in-built heart rate monitor - and claims to offer three to four days of battery life.

Is the price right?

While there is a decent level of tech squeezed into the Gear Fit, a quick look at the fitness tracker competition makes Samsung's effort seem a little pricey.

The likes of the Nike FuelBand SE, Fitbit Force and Jawbone Up24 hover around the £100-£130 mark, and we expected/hoped the Gear Fit would slide into this price range too.

There's less concern around the price of the Gear 2 Neo which offers up more functionality than the Fit with a 1.63-inch display, 1GHz dual-core processor, 4GB of internal storage, IR blaster and up to six days of battery life.

Other retailers still have their "register for updates" pages up for both devices, and release dates say either April or May 2014, so we could see those prices shift.