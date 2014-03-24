Google Glass to don designs from Ray-Ban and Oakley

Google is launching a full-blown assault on Glass naysayers and haters, and now it's announced a partnership that tackles the all-important fashion factor.

Google is teaming up with The Luxottica Group, owner of Ray-Ban and Oakley, among other eyewear lines. That's right; your favorite sunglasses makers are now working on Google Glass.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Luxottica has signed on to help design, develop and distribute new versions of Glass. Indeed, the Glass team wrote on Google+ that Luxottica's ability to conceive, distribute and sell "great products" fits with Google's own mission for the connected eyewear.

Luxottica's manufacturing know-how and retail and wholesale distribution channels were also highlighted as means to make Glass more widely available.

What does this mean for Google Glass?

There's no word yet on what Luxottica-designed Glass will look like, but the company said designers from Oakley, Ray-Ban and other brands are working with Google.

Design details may be scare, but Luxottica CEO Andrea Guerra said the aim is to incorporate Glass into glasses without simply sticking a head-mounted display on a pre-fab pair.

The two companies started working together last year, though when we'll see these new specs on the market is also unknown. In its G+ post, the team wrote "more Glass style choices" are due for Explorers, so presumably the new looks will be out before Glass goes public.

Making Glass hip may be one thing, but Luxottica also commands a sizable part of the market and controls a number of popular eyewear retail locations, including LensCrafters and Sunglass Hut. Imagine walking in to buy a cheap pair of plastic shades, and walking out with Glass instead. Google must be licking its chops.