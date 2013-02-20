See BT's awesome 320,000-megapixel, 360-degree London panorama

At the end of the 2012 Olympic games, BT commissioned a commemorative panorama of the capital showcasing the view from its iconic tower in central London. Today it posted the results.

The spectacular 320-gigapixel (that's a cool 320,000 megapixels) image was assembled from a whopping 48,640 individual frames by a super-computer and is the largest image ever taken of London.

The supremely-detailed panorama, which took three days to shoot, allows viewers to pan around the city, vertically and horizontally and zoom in and out on Londoners and the city's plentiful landmarks .

It took a further three months to process the images (let alone construct the final product), taken using Canon EOS 7D cameras.

New record

The interactive image, created by specialist firm 360Cities, surpasses the massive 80-gigapixel shot taken from Centrepoint in 2010.

BT says the new image, if printed pixel-for-pixel, would be 98 meters long and 23 meters high, which is almost as tall and wide as Buckingham Palace.

The telecoms giant said: "To celebrate a record breaking year, we've taken the world's biggest picture of the capital. Taken after the end of the London 2012 Games, it's your chance to share your favourite views of the capital and to document London's year in the global spotlight."

You can check it out on the BT site here.

Via The Next Web