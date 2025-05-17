Vietnam sets Guinness world record with 10,518 drones in stunning synchronized display

Chinese firm DAMODA supplied the tech for Vietnam Liberation Day celebration

April 28 rehearsal certified as record despite later event cancellations

Vietnam has set a new Guinness World Record with a drone light show involving 10,518 synchronized drones.

The display, which took place in Ho Chi Minh City on April 28, 2025, commemorated the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification.

The certified record, officially recognized by Guinness as the “largest drone light show by number of drones flying simultaneously.” appears to have come from a rehearsal ahead of an official public event planned for April 30, which was later cancelled.

Celebrating Vietnam’s history

AV Magazine reports Reddit users speculated that the cancellation followed public criticism over advertising placements by digital payments firm VNPay during a national holiday.

According to reports, removing the ads may have caused issues with the drone choreography, resulting in collisions and the eventual cancellation of another scheduled show on May 1.

espite the setback, the April 28 rehearsal included detailed formations celebrating Vietnam’s history and development. The drones formed a number of images such as national emblems, historical scenes, and city skylines.

The drone performance was powered by DAMODA - a Chinese company that has become known globally for its large-scale aerial displays - and designed in close conjunction with the show's Vietnamese organizers.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This isn't DAMODA's first Guinness World Record. It previously set a 10,000-drone record at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala in 2024 and has supplied drone systems for a number of other major events, including Expo 2020 Dubai.

DAMODA said its drones performed reliably during the performance, despite heat and signal interference, and the company claims over 10,000 performances to date with no accidents and a 99.999% reliability rate.

You can watch highlights from the drone light show below.

Chinese drones just staged history's BIGGEST synchronized flight in Vietnam! - YouTube Watch On