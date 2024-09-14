This is what the largest LED video wall in the world looks like — Adele's extravagant 44,000sq ft display goes straight into the Guinness World Records book

Adele has set a new Guinness World Record with the largest continuous outdoor LED screen.

Used during her now-completed ‘Adele in Munich’ concert series, the temporary screen, verified on August 23, 2024, measured an impressive 4159.7 square meters (44,774.6 square feet) and was a standout feature of her residency at Messe München in Germany.

This massive display sits alongside other iconic large-scale screens, including the Las Vegas Sphere, which boasts 1.2 million LED lights and a 16x16K resolution interior, and the 100-meter projection screen at the Gasometer museum in Oberhausen.

Pushing beyond the limits

Designed in collaboration with Solotech, a Canadian AV and entertainment technology services company, the LED screen at Adele’s show had a unique wavy form, described as resembling an unraveled scroll.

Throughout the concerts, custom visuals created specifically for each song played across the screen, enhancing the audience’s experience. The residency ran from August 2 to August 31, 2024, in an 80,000-seat outdoor arena. Following the final show, the screen was dismantled, with Solotech planning to repurpose sections of it for future installations and live events.

Guinness World Records adjudicator Joanne Brent commented, “I was intrigued to see how such an expansive and seamless screen would be utilized during the concert. The bespoke visual effects, tailored to each song, truly elevated the performance adding an undeniable ‘wow’ factor.”

"This Munich residency is unlike anything that has ever been done before," noted Ian Woodall, Solotech’s director of global touring and special projects.

"There was no template, no comparison - only possibilities. What makes this show groundbreaking isn't just the scale of the record-breaking LED screen, but the innovative thinking that made it possible. This production redefines how live entertainment can be experienced. Working alongside Adele's visionary team and all the other top-tier suppliers, we were able to push beyond the limits of what anyone thought was possible. It's this spirit of collaboration and innovation that made the Guinness World Records for the Largest Outdoor LED Screen achievable.”