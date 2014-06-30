Google Glass banned in UK cinemas over piracy fears

In a move that will surprise precisely no-one, the UK's cinema chains are banding together to issue a blanket ban on Google Glass headsets over fears they could be used to make pirate recordings.

Google Glass Explorers will be asked to remove their specs before entering the theatre or in the case of the Vue chain, when the lights dim prior to the start of the programme.

The headset, which only became available in the UK on July 23, is capable of recording video relatively discreetly, although a red light appears on the frame when capturing footage.

One moviegoer in Leicester Square, London was asked to remove his specs this weekend when staff were unable to discern whether recording was taking place.

Glasshole rule

"Customers will be requested not to wear these into cinema auditoriums, whether the film is playing or not," said: Phil Clapp, chief executive of the Cinema Exhibitors' Association.

An Odeon representative said the firm was requesting "guests and employees do not wear Google Glasses [...] capable of recording images and video within the cinema auditorium."

Google itself has requested users and cinemas to employ the same sense of etiquette as they do with mobile phones.

A Google spokesperson said: "We recommend any cinemas concerned about Glass to treat the device as they treat similar devices like mobile phones: simply ask wearers to turn it off before the film starts. Broadly speaking, we also think it's best to have direct and first-hand experience with Glass before creating policies around it. The fact that Glass is worn above the eyes and the screen lights up whenever it's activated makes it a fairly lousy device for recording things secretly."

Via Independent