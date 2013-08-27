Sony introduces two new E-mount CSCs

Sony has introduced two new E-mount system cameras. The first, the Sony NEX-5T, replaces last year's Sony NEX-5R and features a few minor upgrades. The second, the

Sony Alpha 3000

, features the E-mount, but it's not a NEX, instead featuring a design more akin to the rest of the Alpha

DSLT

range.

The Sony NEX-5T features the same 16.1 million pixel APS-C sized sensor. NFC connectivity has been added for the first time in a Sony CSC, making instant connection with other devices such as smartphones and tablets easier.

More PlayMemories apps - those that are downloadable to the camera for various functions - have been made available, while those that already exist have been upgraded.

So what's this Alpha?

The Alpha 3000 is almost a new line for Sony, featuring the same type of design and handling as Sony's DSLT cameras (such as the Sony Alpha a58) but featuring the E-mount that's found on NEX cameras. This means that Alpha A-mount lenses are not compatible with the Sony Alpha 3000.

Inside the Sony Alpha a3000 is a 20.1 million pixel APS-C sized sensor, which is coupled with the latest Bionz processor. An electronic 'Tru Finder' can be found on top of the camera featuring 100% field of view.

The Sony NEX-5T price is yet to be determined, but it will be available from September. The Sony Alpha a3000 price is also yet to be decided, and it shares a September release date.