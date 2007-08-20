Phone hangs itself up

Taking the meaning of hanging up quite literally, this concept phone design introduces a novel way to end calls and stash your phone.

The design by Alec Wong and Donn Koh, posted at design website Yanko, is a cordless phone that can be hung up on a door handle or hook when you want to end a call. It is designed to have an induction charger and transmitter in the hook part of the phone, and can be left hanging when not in use.

Phone calls can also be ended by placing the phone down on a table, although the hanging-on-the-hook option is clearly the one that will connect with most people. It may not make it past the concept stage, but it sure is different...