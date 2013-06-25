Sony Xperia Z Ultra gets whopping EU price tag, as Three signs on in UK

No sooner had Sony revealed its new Xperia Z Ultra device than UK network Three announced it would be carrying the device.

However, judging by Sony's pricing in the Netherlands, the new phablet may cost a pretty penny when it comes to UK shores sometime later this year.

According to the Sony's official communications in the Land of Orange, the device will cost a substantial €719 to buy SIM-free, which equates to about £610 at today's exchange rate.

Of course, the Samsung Galaxy Note-bothering device is likely to be much cheaper (if not free) on contract, but that's a hefty sum for an unlocked device.

Premium specs? Premium price

In its blog post on Tuesday, Three didn't mention a release date or UK price for the device, only that it would be coming soon.

However, the specs would seem to justify an inflated price tag compared to the highly-rated Xperia Z smartphone.

Beyond the 1080p. 6.4-inch screen, which boasts the same Triluminous tech used in the company's Bravia TVs, the Z Ultra also has a powerful quad-core Snapdragon 800 processor, clocked at 2.2GHz.

There's an 8-megapixel camera and, like its smartphone predecessor, it's also waterproof and dustproof to a certain degree and comes packing Android Jelly Bean 4.2.2.

Check back soon for more news on an official UK price and release date, but in the meantime, check out our own Gareth Beavis' hands-on with the Sony Xperia Z Ultra.

