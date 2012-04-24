Sony Xperia P and Xperia U release date 'confirmed' for UK

It looks like the Sony Xperia P and Sony Xperia U will be washing up on UK shores a little later than expected, as a May 28 release date appears online.

We had originally heard, via online retailer Clove, that the Xperia P would arrive on May 7, however the website has now updated its stock prediction to May 28.

The Xperia P is currently available for pre-order from Clove for £330 SIM-free and the budget focussed Xperia U can be nabbed for £204.

Sony's trio of new handsets is almost complete

The Sony Xperia P will give you a 1GHz dual-core processor, 4-inch display, Android 2.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich coming later in the year), 8MP camera with HD video recording, 16GB of internal storage and NFC technology bundled with a few of Sony's NFC SmartTags.

If you're on a tighter budget then you may want to opt for the Xperia U which features a 1GHz processor, 3.5-inch display, 512MB RAM, 4GB internal storage, Android 2.3 (Ice Cream Sandwich coming a few months later too), a 5MP camera capable of taking 3D images and 720p video and 3D surround sound audio technology.

The Xperia P and Xperia U complete the trio of new handsets from Sony, which released the high-end Xperia S earlier this year.

From Clove via SlashGear