Nokia Lumia 720 and 520 prices revealed but prompt confusion

Prices for the Windows Phone 8 toting Nokia Lumia 720 and Lumia 520 have appeared online, but there seems to be some discrepancy between sites.

Amazon.co.uk has the Lumia 720 listed for pre-order at £382.97 SIM-free, but pop over to Expansys or Unlocked-Mobiles and the same handset will apparently set you back just £299.99 / £294.98 respectively.

Now we do expect prices to varying slightly between websites as they look for a competitive advantage, but a difference of almost £100 does raise our suspicions that someone may have got their maths wrong.

Which price is right?

Pricing is a little more linear for the low-end Lumia 520, with the cheeky little handset setting you back less than £200.

According to Amazon we should see the Lumia 720 arrive on April 8, while the Lumia 520 lags behind with its debut seemingly scheduled for April 29, while Unlocked-Mobiles reckons the 720 and 520 will arrive together on April 1.

My Nokia Blog has also spotted the handsets popping up on the continent on the German and Italian Amazon sites with the prices closer to those of Expansys in the UK.

We have contacted the sites regarding the prices they are displaying and will update this article when we hear back.

Update: A spokesperson for Unlocked-Mobiles has told TechRadar: "Pricing on our website is confirmed by Nokia, it was confirmed prior to them going live and will not change. We expect both handsets to arrive early April."