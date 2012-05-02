Nokia and Carl Zeiss renew smartphone camera marriage

More Pureview innocation to come, says Nokia

Nokia smartphones will continue to feature Carl Zeiss camera tech for the next several years, the companies have announced.

Carl Zeiss optics have featured within many of Nokia's landmark handsets down the years and devices like the N95 helped to pioneer the idea that camera phones could be a compact camera substitute.

The pair's latest joint venture, the incredibly-specced 41-megapixel Nokia 808 Pureview Symbian Belle handset will, as expected, go on sale later this month, the Finnish manufacturer has said.

The arrival of the handset was greeted with a mixture of excitement, disbelief and incredulous comments from high-end camera manufacturers like Nikon, Sony and Olympus

More Pureview innovation

Nokia says Carl Zeiss, which has partnered with Nokia since 2005, will form a vital part of the company's future imaging innovations.

"Carl Zeiss was a crucial partner in the creation of the first PureView experience," Jo Harlow, executive vice president of Nokia Smart Devices, said in a statement.

"The benefits of our ongoing collaboration will be more PureView innovation and further advancements in smartphone imaging in the coming months and years."

Amid assumptions that the Pureview 808 will struggle in the marketplace because of the presence of Symbian, Nokia has said it will bring the technology to future Windows Phone devices.

Via: Ars Technica