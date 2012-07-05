Motorola Atrix HD unveiled with 4.5-inch display

The Atrix HD has decent specs, but may be arriving too late

The Motorola Atrix HD has been revealed on the mobile manufacturer's website, showing off a familiar design and large screen.

The Atrix HD follows on from the original Motorola Atrix and Atrix 2, phones which offered users something different as they could be popped into a laptop dock to provide a computer-esque experience.

It's fair to say the Artix HD is much more of a looker than its predecessors, as it borrows styling from the Razr and Razr Maxx handsets, sporting a Kevlar back and slender frame – clocking in at just 8.4mm in depth and weighing a reasonable 140g.

US only for now?

Under the hood you'll find at 1.5GHz processor, 1GB of RAM, 8GB of internal storage, 4.5-inch HD ColorBoost TFT (720x1280) display, Ice Cream Sandwich, 8MP rear camera with LED flash and 1.3MP front snapper.

The Motorola Atrix HD also offers a microSD card port and supports microSIMs, but you won't be able to access the 1,780mAh battery, with both these ports found via a hatch on the side of the handset.

And don't forget the Atrix HD will be compatible with the Motorola LapDock 100, meaning you can turn the phone into a laptop if you so wish.

At the moment the Motorola Atrix HD looks set for a US launch, with sign-up for updates on the handset now open, but there's no word on its release date or availability outside of America.

We've contacted Motorola to find out with the Atrix HD will get a worldwide release and we'll update this article once we hear back.

From Motorola